May 23 Morning Rush: DA uses new technology to help domestic violence victims

1. Domestic Violence victims are hearing from the District Attorney’s office much faster thanks to new technology. The new process starts with an automated text which directs victims of domestic violence to a new website and a chance to speak with a prosecutor. Victims can then set up an appointment to speak with victim advocates. Before the new system is launched, some domestic victims would have to wait two to five months before hearing from a prosecutor. The D.A.’s office says it has been able to contact more than 400 victims.

2. The shooting suspect and relative of a suspected killer is waking up behind bars. 43-year-old Ephraim Bashir is accused of shooting his girlfriend at an Albuquerque apartment complex over the weekend who remains in critical condition. Bashir turned himself in Tuesday night. Police say he is related to Darian Bashir, who’s accused of shooting and killing UNM baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill Bar.

3. A mostly quiet start to our day with morning temps in the 40s, 50s, and 60s under a mostly clear sky. An incoming cold front pushing west to east across the state will cool temps 5-10° in western & central NM, while areas further east remain warm. The bigger storm system sitting off to our west will continue to stay put Thursday.

4. Fed up neighbors now have the city working to clean up a tree nursery it’s been using as a dump. For months, neighbors say the Rio Grande Nursery along Rio Grande and Candelaria has not been used like it was intended, which is grow trees. Instead, neighbors say, piles of trash continue to grow. The city says the nursery is a convenient spot for park crews to temporarily store items. The city says it hopes to clean it us within the next month.

5. The city of Albuquerque wants to keep kids safe this summer by having its water safety task force encourage families to “ditch the ditch”. This program gives away free swimming passes for kids under 17. The city hopes the promotion will provide a safe option to swimming or playing in ditches and arroyos. Passes will be available at West Mesa Aquatic Center Thursday at 11 a.m. through Memorial Day Weekend while supplies last.

Top Morning Stories