May 22 Morning Rush: Suspect in officer-involved shooting in custody after Albuquerque standoff

1. An Albuquerque man who New Mexico State Police say was in a police shooting, is in custody after a swat standoff. NMSP arrested Daniel Franco Tuesday night at a home in downtown Albuquerque. Franco was wanted for an incident last week when police say he refused to pull over for an officer. During the chase, police shot at Franco. They eventually tracked him down Tuesday night. Franco is now facing charges for fleeing, tampering with evidence, and being a felon with a gun. He is also facing additional charges for allegedly shooting a man in the leg just two days before the police shooting.

2. Traffic stops in Los Lunas will likely be on the increase, with stepped up police presence. Police say it’s hoped that it will reduce crime. They are now finding some people they stop that aren’t residents of Los Lunas. The police chief says each month, stops are up at least 380 compared to the previous year. The police department is adding new officers to the force. Albuquerque recently increased the number of its stops, averaging more than 4,500 stops a month.

3. A warmer day on tap as afternoon highs climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s — an improvement from earlier this week but not quite at average just yet. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy to windy conditions returning late morning into the afternoon.

4. The owner of a Santa Fe sculpture garden is hoping to draw attention to the city’s south side and is selling some artwork in the process. Sara Miller owns “Sara Miller contemporary Art Gallery.” Miller says her garden began two years ago with two abandoned sculptures from the Oshara Plaza. She is also working with local community college students whose art pieces are now on display.

New Mexico United is getting ready to get back on the pitch this weekend, taking on Austin Bold F.C. The United, coming off a three to one victory over Colorado Springs this past weekend. That win puts them solely in first place. Forward Kevaughn Frater , scoring a hat trick in that game, earned him the title of USL Championship Player of the Week for a second time this season. Kick off for Saturday’s game is slated for 6:30 p.m.

