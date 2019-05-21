May 21 Morning Rush: Police search for relative of Darian Bashir Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. An Albuquerque woman is listed in critical condition after police say she was shot multiple times by a man who's related to a suspected killer. Ephraim Bashir remains on the run Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting his girlfriend at an apartment over the weekend. Police say Ephraim is related to Darian Bashir, he's the man accused of killing University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar. People are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP if they have any information about Ephraim.

2. New e-mails show New Mexico sheriffs received help from the NRA on their stance against gun-control legislation. Brady, a Washington, D.C. based organization that pushes for gun control laws, obtained the emails through public records requests. They say in the e-mails, the NRA representatives penned op-ed drafts for the sheriffs and used the New Mexico sheriffs association to advance its agenda. The NRA says the efforts are no different than what other groups take in lobbying efforts.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temps in the 30s and 40s for most areas. Afternoon highs will rebound back to the 50s, 60s, and 70s remaining below normal for this time of year. In the wake of Monday's departing storm, showers will linger in the Northern Mountains and near the northern state line.

4. An Albuquerque couple is on a unique campaign, to find a hero with the perfect kidney to help their 15-month-old son, Ethan. The Marquez family 'party of five' is now using their medical trips, planned across the country, to help share their message on a t-shirt. Ethan is a twin during birth, he was diagnosed with minimal kidney function and chronic kidney disease. Last summer he started dialysis and was placed on the transplant list. He needs a donor with type o blood. The Marquez family hopes someone who sees their shirt, could become his hero, or maybe be encouraged to help someone else.

5. People can perform the National Anthem at one of three events in Santa Fe, including the burning of the Zozobra. Performers of all ages are invited to audition in June. Three finalists will be chosen to sing at the burning of Zozobra, the city's 4th of July celebration, and New year's eve on the plaza.

