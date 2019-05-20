May 20 Morning Rush: Police investigate man found dead in SW Albuquerque

1. Police are still on the scene of a shooting at 98th street and Central Avenue, where officers found a man dead Monday morning just after 2 a.m. Police have not yet released any more information about the victim or a possible suspect.

2. New information is surfacing why a State Police officer says he shot at a suspect last week in southwest Albuquerque. That case is now heading to district court. Police say Jesus Arenivar ran a stop sign in a stolen car near Old Coors and Central last week. When officers tried to stop him, they say he took off. Police also say he made a U-turn, driving toward officers, and that’s when officer Nathaniel Renteria shot at Arenivar, hitting him in the shoulder. Arenivar has an extensive criminal history, including robbery charges and running from law enforcement. Prosecutors will soon ask a district court judge to keep him locked up until trial.

3. The risk of strong to severe storms continues Monday morning with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 a.m. for eastern counties. This comes ahead of an unseasonably strong storm system crossing northern New Mexico today, blasting the Desert Southwest and Central Plains with springtime weather.

4. Albuquerque city councilor Klarissa Pena will be introducing a resolution at tonight’s council meeting, hoping to put new life into the Unser crossing business park. The location at Central and Unser has sat virtually vacant since the economic crash in 2008. This resolution would add the entire park to the west-central redevelopment area. It’s a move to lure new business to the long-neglected lot. Construction on a Defined Fitness gym at that location is set to finish this year.

5. The last game of the home series between the Albuquerque Isotopes and El Paso chihuahua’s is set to take place tonight. So far, the Isotopes have come out on top in their past two match-ups against the Chihuahua’s, and lead the five-game series three-to-one. Monday night’s finale starts at 6:35 p.m.

