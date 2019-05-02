May 2 Morning Rush: Albuquerque councilors propose team of bike officers on Central ART corridor

1. Part of Central could become a little bit safer with more bike cops patrolling that area. A group of city councilors is set to unveil a proposal and put a new team of bike-mounted police officers along Central on the ART corridor between Louisiana and Unser. The idea first came from business owners to make shoppers feel safer. City council still needs to give the final approval. So far, four councilors rae on board to fund the bikes from their special city council fund. The rest will be funded by internet sales tax revenues.

Full story: Proposal calls for 10 new bike cops on Central in ART corridor

2. The FBI is continuing their search for Trudy Martinez who they say killed her niece’s mother. Investigators say it happened Friday night at a home in Twin Lakes north of Gallup. Court documents say Martinez shot the woman after complaining no one was helping her clean. Authorities say she took off with her nine-year-old girls as well as her five-year-old boy.

Full story: New Mexico woman wanted by FBI, accused of a fatal shooting

3. Our next weather maker will come in the form of a cold front moving in from the east. Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees behind this front in eastern New Mexico while those within central and western New Mexico remain mile in the 60s and 70s.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. A public viewing will be held Thursday at Our Lady of Fatima parish for former New Mexico congressman Manuel Lujan who died last week at the age of 90. He served 10 terms in Congress and also served as the U.S. Interior Secretary.

Full story: Viewing to be held for former congressman Manuel Lujan

5. Before New Mexico United take to the field on Sunday, fans are being warned to behave or risk being banned from future games. An incident happened over last weekend when fans threw beer at the opposing team. In a statement, New Mexico United says any fans caught throwing items on the field or using hateful, rascist or homophobic language will be ejected and banned permanently from games.

Full story: New Mexico United addresses fan’s misconduct

Top Morning Stories