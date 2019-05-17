May 17 Morning Rush: NMSP confirm two separate officer involved shootings

1. New Mexico State Police confirm they were involved in two separate police-involved shootings in Albuquerque Wednesday night. Police are still searching for the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting on Central Avenue near Washington. Police say the driver in an older model truck took off after an NMSP officer tried to pull the driver over. A pit maneuver was performed, then the officer fired their weapon. Moments later, the officer got into an accident with another car, and the suspect got away.

2. The other police-involved shooting also involved a New Mexico State Police officer on Central Avenue near Old Coors. It ended just south on Bridge. The State Police Chief says one of his officers tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver refused to stop. The officer fired a shot hitting the driver in the shoulder. The driver was arrested.

3. Our next weather maker will arrive Friday bringing a drop in temps, more wind and a shot at showers. Cooler temps will take over Friday afternoon as highs drop 10° below Thursday’s readings.

4. A big request from the University of New Mexico this morning as the university looks to upgrade its fine arts buildings. According to UNM officials, the college struggles with leaky roofs and outdated infrastructure. Now they’re asking lawmakers for a $45 million dollar replacement building and another $10 million to remodel existing ones.

5. Broadway is in Albuquerque. Popejoy Hall is presenting “Cats” the musical.for just one weekend, Popejoy Hall is being transformed into the junkyard. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the original Broadway production opened in 1982 and ran for 18 years, it returned to Broadway for a little more than a year back in 2016. The national tour kicked off earlier this year with a stop in Albuquerque this weekend.

Top Morning Stories