May 16 Morning Rush: Man convicted of shooting BCSO deputy could get off easy again

1. The District Attorney’s Office is now blaming the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for a botched case. Last Thursday deputies say known gang member and suspected heroin dealer William Westfall admitted to crashing a motorcycle through a fence near Bridge and Atrisco. They say when he was finally caught, he was with three other men in an SUV and guns were in the vehicle. According to the DA’s office, deputies didn’t prove that any of the guns were Westfall’s in their criminal complaint. Westfall was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting a deputy and could have been charged federally for having a gun. BCSO plans to resubmit the case to the DA’s office.

2. People will continue to see more New Mexico State Police patrols along Central Avenue near Nob Hill. Business operators say they’re already noticing a change. The increased patrols come after the governor promised more than 50 officers, following the death of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller. Businesses operators also say they’re noticing more police camera rigs, visible APD cars, and more manpower.

3. A mild and dry start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds blanketing the state. Expect afternoon highs to climb well into the 70s, 80s, and 90s late day, above seasonal averages for most locations.

4. Los Lunas police are asking for the publics help in their search for a carjacker who preyed on a Wal-mart shopper. New video shows the suspect being dropped off by a white Ford pickup last week around 1:30 a.m. hanging outside for a while before walking up to the victim. The carjacker took the car at gunpoint. police say the victim was unharmed.

5. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Isotopes are teaming up, ready to throw diabetes a curve at Thursday night’s game.TheDepartment of Health and the Isotopes are hoping to raise awareness for diabetes. The first 3,000 fans will receive a team poster promoting the campaign.

The first pitch is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Top Morning Stories