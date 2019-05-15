May 15 Morning Rush: Gov. of Colorado says state given no warning before migrants bused from NM

1. The governor of Colorado is speaking out saying Governor Lujan Grisham did not provide warning before sending migrants there. A group of migrants were bused to Denver with the help of the governor’s office. The Denver Post reports Lujan Grisham paid $4,000 for the transport. They say Gov. Jared Polis supports providing assistance, however was not provided any notice.

2. There’s a chance you’ll see APD officers making more traffic stops. The department says the number of traffic stops is up from the last four months of Mayor Berry’s time in office compared to the last four months under Mayor Keller. They say officers are averageing more than 4,500 stops a month, up from 2,500. While stops are up, crashes dropped by 12%.

3. A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30, 40s, and 50s. It’s possible we get a few more spot storms over the mountains Wednesday afternoon, however, most of these storms will be dry, meaning more wind than rain.

4. A local woman is vying for the crown in the Miss Wheelchair America competition. Before she heads off, Irene Delgado, the new Miss Wheelchair New Mexico is putting the spotlight on the local disabled community. Delgado was born with a tethered spinal cord. During her reign in the state, she hopes to make changes includind adding more ramps and accessibility better health coverage. This summer, she will attend the national competition in Arkansas.

5. Not one, but two world records could be broken as the sun rises above Albuquerque. It begins at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from Balloon Fiesta Park where a team will hope to launch a hot air balloon using the power of the sun. This will be the team’s second attempt.

Top Morning Stories