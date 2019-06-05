Massive Science Fiesta June 22nd at Expo NM Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Science buffs will enjoy STEM New Mexico and Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta which will be running in a couple of weeks, The Science Expo is a massive, one-day event which will have more than 75 local businesses, educators, and community organizations engaging thousands of New Mexican Families in Hands-On STEM activities, as well as educating the public on the vital role science and technology play in people's everyday lives.

Science Fiesta launches with Science Expo, featuring more than 50 engaging hands-on activities with scientists, artists, engineers, and other professionals.

Science Expo event, June 22nd 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Expo-NM at the state fairgrounds. Free to attend. Free to park. The Science Expo is a one-day event. Please go to New Mexico Science Fiesta for more information.