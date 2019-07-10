Mariachis, soccer, tattoos, and more head to Albuquerque this week in events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week here in Albuquerque you can experience passionate mariachi music, watch soccer on the big screen in Civic Plaza, and meet some of the best tattoo artists. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has the lowdown on the best events in the city this week.

Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque: This tradition is celebrating its 29th year of Albuquerque’s ethnic heart and soul through the promotion of culture, arts, and excellence in arts education. The celebration begins on Wednesday, July 10th with several music and Folklorico workshops that are available. Events continue throughout the week with the Spectacular Concert following the Mariachi mass Saturday, July 13. Click here for more information.

NM United Watch Party: Join the City of Albuquerque to watch the quarterfinal match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with New Mexico United taking on Minnesota United FC. View the action live at the Civic Plaza. Click here for more information.

Bluegrass Festival: Take part in this downtown music festival while tasting local beer. The party takes place July 14 at Marble Brewery in downtown Albuquerque and will feature live music from artists Jacob Chavez and The Greasy Coats, Higher Ground Bluegrass, and Squash Blossom Boys. Click here for more information.

Newsies the Broadway Musical: Based on the 1992 motion picture, Newsies is inspired by the real-life “Newsboy Strike of 1899” in which a newsboy leads a group of fellow newsies to stand up against newspaper publishers. The musical is presented by Musical Theatre Southwest and runs through August 11, 2019. Click here for more information.

Wizard of Oz- A Theatrical Belly Dance Adventure: Experience a fusion of belly dance and other world dance styles to tell one of the most popular stories of all. View the South Broadway Cultural Center’s interpretation of the Wizard of Oz on July 13. Click here for more information.

Duke City Tattoo Fiesta: A safe way to get some ink, the Fiesta celebrates this unique form of self-expression. This gathering brings together some of the best artists in the country during this three-day event. The event will be held at the Isleta Resort & Casino July 12 through the 14. Click here for more information.