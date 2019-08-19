Marguerite Casey Foundation awards 20 youth leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Honoring youth leaders in the community is the mission of the Marguerite Casey Foundation. The group will be awarding 20 young community leaders with the Sargent Shriver Youth Warriors Against Poverty Leadership Award on August 12.

The award recognized young leaders and their vision, passion and dedication to improving the lives of families in their communities.

Quincy Walker, a student at the Native American Community Academy stopped by to talk about his role in the community.

Each of the 20 Sargent Shriver Youth Warriors has shown resolve and courage in standing up for those who are often neglected by society: the homeless, immigrant families, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and students and youth, among others. This year’s awardees are proactive in their efforts to encourage youth civic engagement, advocate for environmental justice, organize for immigrant and undocumented communities, reform juvenile justice, education & healthcare systems, and more.

Each of the recipients receives an award of $5,000 in recognition of their leadership.