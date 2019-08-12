March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction raises money for moms, babies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction is to raise funds for healthy moms and strong babies. The event features distinguished chefs from Albuquerque’s most popular restaurants who will create their culinary masterpieces. Each tasting is thoughtfully created just for attendees. Amidst the chef’s artful creations, guests will enjoy spirits, wine, and one of a kind auction.

Some of the local culinary talents include Israel Rivera from The Shop Breakfast & Lunch, Mike White from High Point Grill, Luis Enrique Valdovinos from Las Call, Marie Yniguez from Slow Roasted Bocadillos and Kristin Dowling from Rude Boy Cookies.

The event is Thursday, September 5 at Las Puertas and starts at 6 p.m. Las Puertas is located at 1512 1st St NW , Albuquerque, NM 87104.

March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. Click here to learn more about the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.

