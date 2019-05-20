Making packing for a trip a breeze

Summer is nearly here and more outings and trips are about to happen.

Packing can be frustrating and full of last minute remembering. Taking a few minutes to plan ahead makes packing a breeze. Certified Professional Organizer and Simplicity Expert Miriam Ortiz y Pino says many people become nervous that they’ll forget something and overpack. She points out the fact that, in many travel destinations, there are discount stores to buy an item if you forgot it.

Ortiz y Pino recommends making a packing list and to begin at least three weeks in advance. She says being organized from the start will reduce the stress level.

Ortiz y Pino also showed viewers how many things she was able to pack, by using packing cubes which could be placed in a suitcase.

