‘Make-a-Wish New Mexico’ is making a positive impact on children’s lives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Cancer affects millions of people across the globe, putting many lives on hold. At Make-A-Wish New Mexico, life-changing wishes are granted for children battling cancer, in hopes of providing some joy in their life, while going through a difficult time.

Take, for example, Tanne, who is 15 years old. His wish was to go deep sea fishing in Hawaii. That wish was granted at the beginning of May 2019. He went to the big island in Hawaii. He wanted to catch the fish but wanted to release them back into the ocean. He said they are too beautiful not to return to the ocean. He also got surfing lessons with the rest of his family and went swimming with the dolphins. He says deep sea fishing was a bit scary, but that is was exciting to be on the island and near the ocean.

The experience has changed Tanne’s outlook on life in a positive way. Children can be referred to “Make a wish” by parents and doctors. Go to Make-A-Wish New Mexico for more information.