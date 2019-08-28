Make-A-Wish New Mexico creates a lasting impact on the lives of children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Make-A-Wish program has been in place for years granting children wishes and giving them an amazing experience during one of the hardest times of their life. The wishes are more than just a good time, they also make a lasting impact on children.

Program and Outreach Manager for Make-A-Wish NM Danielle Rodriguez explains that since granting their first wish in 1986 the New Mexico chapter has granted 2,200 wishes. The organization serves a unique and vital role in helping and empowering children battling critical illnesses.

Fred and Kathy Saavedra are the parents of Sharon who was diagnosed with leukemia at only 12-years-old. In 1992, Sharon had her wish to go to Hawaii granted and her and her family were able to visit the islands, swim with dolphins, ride a submarine, and see a volcano.

“It was awesome. Make-A-Wish New Mexico, they go way beyond what our expectations were from the beginning to the end,” said Fred Saavedra.

Sharon survived into adulthood and passed away at the age of 30. However, Sharon’s parents still think fondly of her wish and the special memories they were able to create while visiting Hawaii.

Last year, Make-A-Wish New Mexico granted 106 life-changing wishes just like Sharon’s to children with critical illnesses all across the state.

