Love Week comes to Albuquerque June 15th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Love Week kicks off in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 15th, and it’s put on by the Love ABQ. The event is all about giving back to the community. This year they are looking to unite more than a thousand volunteers from all walks of life to meet the needs of the Albuquerque metro community.

Love ABQ’s goal is to mobilize thousands of volunteers such as ethnic groups, faith traditions, and political affiliations to meet the needs of the Albuquerque metro community during Love Week June 15-22, providing thousands of hours of community service for projects identified by our city leaders as top priorities.

Love ABQ is a local outreach ministry of New Mexico Prays, a network of over one hundred churches from more than thirty denominations who are praying for and serving New Mexico. Go to Love Albuquerque to learn how to volunteer.