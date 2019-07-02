Los Alamos ScienceFest offers fun for the whole family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Call all science lovers. Next week, the city of Los Alamos will be hosting the Los Alamos ScienceFest. This will be the festival’s 12th year running and includes all sorts of fun for the family. The ScienceFest is from July 9 to 14.

ScienceFest demonstrates that science, technology, engineering, and math careers are interesting, fun, cool, lucrative, and the jobs of the future. ScienceFest emphasizes ongoing innovation and development, reaffirming our town as an international science hub.

The theme for ScienceFest 2019 is “Eureka!” As a science-driven town, Los Alamos has a distinctive connection to Archimedes’ Principle. Did you know that his eureka moment happened while Archimedes was in the bathtub? This plays in nicely to the history of Bathtub Row and the humble beginnings of Los Alamos.

