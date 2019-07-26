Local vendors at Positive Links fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raising awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence is the mission of local nonprofit Postive Links.

However, none of their work is possible without the generous donations from the public. That’s why Postive Links is holding a fundraiser Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Salita Restuarant.

The fundraiser is located at La Salita Restaurant because it supports the community as often as possible. There will be lots of local vendors who will be selling their handmade items including jewelry, books, dog clothing and much more.