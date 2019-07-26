LIBRE Institute hold back-to-school events across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer slowly comes to an end, it’s time to start getting the kids ready to head back to school.

In the coming weeks, the LIBRE Institute will be holding back-to-school events across New Mexico. The events will feature giveaways of backpacks and other school supplies in support of families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The LIBRE Institute will help provide students with the materials they need to succeed at school, as well as the opportunity to learn more about educational options that may benefit their families.

Event Details

Roswell

When: July 27

Where: Waymaker Church Address: 202 S. Sunset Blvd. Roswell, NM 88203

Time: 1 PM – 5PM

Española

When: August 3

Where: Española Plaza Address: 777 Peoria St.

Time: 12 PM – 3 PM

Albuquerque