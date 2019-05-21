Learn the basics of woodworking at Explora summer camp

Summer is right around the corner which means there’s going to be all sorts of fun summer camps happening for the kids to take part in. One of those camps being put on by Explora is creative woodworking.

learn the basics of working with wood by using traditional hand tools, such as chisels, saws, carving tools, and planes. Explore basic woodturning techniques on a lathe. Make projects designed to develop an understanding of the nature of wood and the skills for safe and effective shaping technique.

Creative Woodworking is offered July 29 through August 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This camp is for children who have completed grades 6, 7, or 8.

Cost is $130 per week for Explora members and $150 per week for non-members. There is a Raspberry Pi camp offered in the afternoon that week. Families can sign up for both camps at an additional cost.

Go to Explora for more information.