Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRAQE) It is a pollination celebration! The Open Space Visitors Center is kicking off National Pollinator Week with an event for all ages.

Join the Open Space Visitor Center, Open Space Alliance, and Bee City USA for their 3rd Annual Burque Bee City Pollination Celebration event including live music, workshops, art exhibits, pollinator-themed art activities and more. Several vendors will also be participating in the event.

According to Open Space Visitor Center Manager Kent Swanson, the Open Space Division maintains about 30,000 acres of public lands, 366 acres of farmland, and several monuments protecting habitats for birds, mammals and also pollinators. They also provide space for New Mexico and Albuquerque beekeepers as well as a training program.

Amy Owen with Albuquerque Bees helps to manage hives at the Open Space Visitor Center that are used for teaching students of New Mexico state certified beekeeping program. The students get to experience hands-on training with bees.

The Pollination Celebration is Saturday, June 15 at the Open Space Visitor Center and runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

