Lavender in the Village Festival returns to Los Ranchos for 2-day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you love lavender then you’ll feel right at home at the Lavender in the Village Festival. The event will include 110 vendors offering local crafts and lavender products, open-air yoga and a Kid’s Farm Camp.

Lavender Festival board member Katie Snapp explains the event will also feature local beer, wine, and food as well as educational exhibits and workshops. The festival, which was founded over 13 years ago, is produced by the Lavender in the Village Association.

The nonprofit organization, Lavender in the Village of Los Rancho de Albuquerque seeks to preserve and enhance Los Rancho public open space in addition to stimulating an interest in sustainable agriculture with an emphasis on educating the public. All proceed from the festival will support Lavender in the Village.

Booths at the event will offer fine arts and crafts, lavender, home decor and various antiques. The festival’s Kids Farm Camp will educate young lavender lovers and keep them entertained while adults can take part in their own classes and demonstrations.

Exhibits and workshops will be centered on cooking and healing with lavender as well as the role of sustainable agriculture in our everyday lives. The Lavender in the Village Festival takes place this weekend July 20, and 21 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Agri-Nature Center in the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

General admission tickets can be purchased online $8 in advance or $10 the day of. Children ages 4-12 will cost $5 while those 3-years-old and under are free.

For additional ticket information and parking instructions, click here.