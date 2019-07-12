Pet of the Week Lancelot steals hearts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, then look no further than the Animal Welfare Department.

Kellie Villicano with the Animal Welfare Department brought Lancelot, the Pet of the Week, into the studio. Villicano explains that Lancelot is known to those at the shelter as a gentle giant as he is 75 pounds.

Lancelot, a lab mix, was originally brought in as a stray but was well taken care of. He gets along with other dogs and is housebroken.

Villicano explains that in order to be considered a suitable adopter they require the following:

Valid driver’s license or photo ID; proof of current address

Filled out adoption application

Knowledge and consent of all adults living in household

If renting you may need written consent from landlord

No more than six animals per household; no more than four dogs permitted by City

Adoption fees are $25 for dogs and cats and $50 for kittens. All pets are ready to go home the same day which means they are already fixed and are vaccinated and have been microchipped. A free veterinary visit is also included with adoption.

For more information on Lancelot, click here. To learn more about adopting a pet through the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare, click here.