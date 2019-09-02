Labor Day treats with a twist

Labor Day brings barbecues and family fun. Chef Andrew Bustos, the owner of Precision Catering stopped by the KRQE studio to whip up some amazing dishes for Labor Day festivities.

Chef Bustos made steak and eggs Monday morning. He added avocado with jalapenos and lime. “Treat yourself good. Keep it exciting. Get the family and kids involved,” said Bustos.

He also made a fresh green chile hollandaise to add to the meal.

Another dish Chef Bustos made was steak and shrimp tacos.

Then for dessert, Chef Bustos made a mixed berry granita, which is similar to Italian ice. He suggests you pick your favorite concentrate and mix it together. He also suggests that you start it the day before so it mixes well.

Precision Catering has been servicing Albuquerque and surrounding area for over 17 years. Click here to learn more about Precision Catering.