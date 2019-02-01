Mornings

Kumbuka Celebration Kicking Off the 8th Annual New Mexico Black History Festival

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 12:21 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 12:21 PM MST

Kumbuka Celebration Kicking Off the 8th Annual New Mexico Black History Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Kumbuka Celebration is the opening event for the 8th Annual NM Black History Festival.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 1 at the Kimo Theater. Admission is free and there will be music, spoken word and dance.

The celebration centers around paying tribute to ancestors whom we have loved and lost.

Some of the tributes will be famous people who have international acclaim and others will be for those family members and loved ones who have been heroes and the wind beneath so many people's wings.

For more information, click here.

