Jumpstart your child's summer reading during KRQE Cares Books for Kids kickoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - KRQE Cares Books for Kids in partnership with the APS Title 1 'Story Time in the Park Program' will be teaming up to host a kick-off event intended to give parents an idea of how the daily events work and to give them the list of parks they can go to throughout the summer.

APS Title 1 Story Time in the Park is an initiative that provides certified teachers who host read-aloud sessions for children and their families at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

A kick-off event will be held June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tower Pond Park to give parents an idea of how the daily events work and to give them the list of parks they can go to throughout the summer.

