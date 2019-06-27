KRQE opens phone bank June 27th for the upcoming Gun Buy-Back Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) KRQE is opening up its phone bank June 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. to raise money to pay those participating in the Gun Buy-Back Program. The issue of gun violence in Albuquerque is a big issue Mayor Tim Keller’s office is tackling. As part of his multi-pronged plan, the Albuquerque Police Department is launching a gun buy-back program. It allows residents to turn over their guns with no questions asked.

During the first three months of this year, 286 firearms were stolen in Albuquerque. the goal is to take those guns out of circulation and reduce the number of guns that are available for thieves.

APD is partnering with the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to hold the one-day event, scheduled for July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 7505 Kathryn Ave., SE.

Up to $75 for handguns, shotguns, and rifles, $100 for Assault rifles. Go to the Albuquerque Police Department for more information.