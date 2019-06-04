Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary to hold art show fundraiser

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary dedicates itself to providing end of life hospice care for older, unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry in a serene sanctuary setting. A new horse Named Theo, through the aid of many extremely caring people and fundraising money, has finally found his safe and loving forever home. at KSAS.

In order to keep the fundraiser going, there is a call for Art in an upcoming art show fundraiser It is looking for animal/nature themed artwork (and pottery, jewelry, etc) donations from local artists for the upcoming Annual Art Show Fundraiser (August 3, 10am to 4pm at KSAS).

Come meet the many happy and healthy senior animals at the Art Show Fundraiser. People can take a tour through the barns and lush gardens, all adorned with works of art donated from local artists. There will be on site artists, and vegan refreshments.

Go to Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary for more information.