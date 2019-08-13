Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary seeks staff, volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary helps older generations of animals. The sanctuary takes unwanted animals and helps them live out the rest of their lives in a peaceful serene sanctuary setting.

With fall and winter coming up soon, the sanctuary is always seeking volunteers. No specific experience is needed and they will provide on-the-job training.

Volunteers needed in the following areas:

Hands-on Care

Hospice Nursing Care

Grooming Skills

Grant Writer

Community/Business Outreach

Handyman Skills

Landscaping Maintenance

Sewing Skills

Tractor/Field Work

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

Kindred Spirits is always in need of donations. The money that gets donated can be used to buy portable exercise pens for dogs, dog beds, mineral blocks for horses, chicken scratch feed, and fencing materials. Click here to learn more about donating to Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary.