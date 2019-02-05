Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary Hosting a Valentines Day Party Video

For the last 16 years, Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary has been providing end of life hospice care for older, unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry in a peaceful and serene sanctuary setting.

And with Valentine's day coming up, Kindred Spirits will be hosting a Valentine's day party.

You can take a tour of the sanctuary, meet their old animals, enjoy vegan refreshments, and learn about eldercare and hospice for old animals. Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is now set up to receive donations through Facebook.

To donate, click here.

Party Information:

- Kindred Spirits' upcoming Valentines Party -For the Love of our Senior Animals.

- Saturday, February 9th, 2019

- 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Tour starts at 1:30 pm.