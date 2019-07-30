Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary holds annual art show fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, they take great pride in caring for older, unwanted animals. They provide the elderly animals with a peaceful, relaxing sanctuary where they can live out the rest of their lives in happiness.

On August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary will hold an art show fundraiser. The event will have one of a kind work donated by many local animal-loving artists. There will also be artists on-site and free refreshments.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is located on 3749-A Highway 14 in Santa Fe.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.

