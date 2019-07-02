Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary hold art show fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing loving end of life hospice care to older, unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry in a serene sanctuary setting is the mission of Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary.
The sanctuary is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is still time to donate your animal or nature themed art, jewelry, pottery, etc. Every penny from the art show goes directly to the loving care of our special needs senior animals.
