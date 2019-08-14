Keep yourself and the community healthy during National Immunization Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- August is National Immunization Awareness Month and immunizations play a vital role in keeping children, families and the community healthy.

Dr. Eugene Sun from Blue Cross and Blue Shield says that as the school season begins in August, health officials want to remind the public to immunize their children according to physician recommendations. Though measles was declared eliminated in 2000, 2019 saw the greatest number of cases reported in America since 1994.

“Before the measles vaccination was available in this country, it’s been estimated that there were three to four million cases of measles in this country alone. Every year, 50,000 people would be hospitalized, unfortunately, four to 500 people would die most of them kids,” said Dr. Sun.

He explains that over the past decade or so, some have opted out of immunizing their children due to some information suggesting that immunizations are unsafe. This information has been debunked according to Dr. Sun who explains rigorous studies have proven immunizations are not harmful.

“If you look at immunizations over the past several decades, hundreds of millions of people have been immunized in this county and they’ve been proven safe and effective and they prevent a lot of harmful, sometimes fatal diseases that, you know, in the 1900s a lot of families lost kids because of these diseases,” said Dr. Sun.

Parents are also encouraged to discuss immunizations with their children’s physicians or family practitioner.

For additional information on childhood vaccinations, click here. More information on immunizations can be found at the New Mexico Department of Health’s website by clicking here.