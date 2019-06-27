‘Junior Achievement’ inspires students to reach for the stars

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE) The non-profit, volunteer-based organization “Junior Achievement” inspires students to dream big and reach their full potential. It works to help students develop the skills they need to thrive in today’s global marketplace.

This August it will hold the annual “Kickball 4 the Kids” charity kickball tournament and everyone is invited. According to its website, the volunteer-delivered, kindergarten to-12th-grade programs, foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning.

With the help of more than 245,000 volunteers, JA students develop the skills they need to experience the realities and opportunities of work and entrepreneurship in the 21st-century global marketplace.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Park. Go to Junior Achievement for more information.