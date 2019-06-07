June 7 Morning Rush: Authorities investigate defacing of crosswalk as possible hate crime

1. Friday was supposed to be the official unveiling of the rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque celebrating the LGBTQ community, however, after a group of motorcyclists were caught on camera defacing the crosswalk. Now, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. The crosswalk along Central and Morningside was installed just days ago in celebration of Gay Pride Month. Authorities say some motorcycle riders took their own videos of the incident and posted them to social media. Investigators are now hoping they can use it to track down those responsible. If caught, they could face felony charges.

2. The University of New Mexico is working to clean up a mess involving students getting scam emails that were sent out claiming to be from Federal Student Aid. IT staff were alerted to the messages Wednesday, telling students their FAFSA applications were incomplete. Attached was a link to fake FAFSA websites where students were then directed to enter personal information.

3. A warm day is ahead Friday with afternoon highs climbing above average with most of the state in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. High-pressure building over the area will keep most of us warm, dry and quiet with exceptions of the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains.

4. The City of Albuquerque is preparing the fields for the first Summerfest of the season. Heights Summerfest returns to North Domingo Baca Park in northeast Albuquerque Saturday. The annual series featrues food, drinks, an artisan market and live music. The big headliner this year is Dumpstaphunk. The free event begins Saturday at 5 p.m.

5. In celebration of #NationalDonutDay, a new locally owned donut and coffee shop is passing out free donuts to kids. From now until 6 p.m.m Rise + Roast off near Central and Eubank will be giving away the sweet treats to customers 12 and under. For each donut given away to a child, a donut will be donated to Albuquerque’s Food on Foot, serving the homeless throughout the city.

Top Morning Stories