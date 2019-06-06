June 6 Morning Rush: 2 firefighters in critical condition, 10 injured following Roswell explosion

1. A dozen firefighters are recovering after a huge explosion at the Roswell airport. State Police say it happened when firefighters were packaging fireworks for the city’s Fourth of July Celebration. Two firefighters are in critical condition and another 10 were treated for minor injuries and released. The FBI and ATF are investigating to help determine what caused the explosion.

2. Some New Mexico veterans are in Washington D.C. for a trip of a lifetime. They’re part of the honor flight. The group raised money to send veterans to Washington to see the World War Two Memorial on the anniversary of D-Day. The group will return to Albuquerque on Friday. This year the trip hosted more than two dozen veterans.

3. A quiet start to the day with mostly clear skies and morning temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Afternoon temps will take a noticeable jump over Wednesday’s readings with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s within statelines. Albuquerque: 85°.

4. Restaurant operators around Albuquerque are having a tough time getting a hold of a new burger food trend. KRQE News 13 spoke with several, like those at Duran’s Pharmacy in town, and Steel Bender Brewery in the North Valley who say they are out of stock. The burger has become so popular because it looks and tastes so much like meat. Local restaurants are hopeful to get more very soon.

5. New Mexico cake maker is trying to help out one Texas Family. According to family members, their daughter’s graduation party was ruin when Walmart gave them an inedible Styrofoam cake. The Flores family say this added insult to injury because Walmart initially lost their order. When they went to slice in the cake, they realized it was fake. Now,11-year-old Jojo Ramon, a Navajo Nation confectioner is offering one of her creations for free to make up for Flore’s loss.

