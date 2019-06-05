June 5 Morning Rush: Third trial for former Santa Fe deputy Tai Chan postponed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. The third trial of a former Santa Fe Deputy accused of fatally shooting fellow deputy Jeremy Martin is being rescheduled. The state's Third District Court District Attorney's Office says the trial for Tai Chan is being postponed due to scheduling issues for witnesses. Chan is accused of shooting deputy Jeremy Martin in a Las Cruces hotel in 2014. Chan claims it was self defense. He has already been tried twice in the case with both trials ending in a hung jury.

Full Story: Third trial for former deputy Tai Chan is postponed

2. Police are the hunt for an escaped Arkansas Inmate last seen in New Mexico. 31-year-old Jason Michael Brown and 47-year-old Geronimo Medina Espericueta were arrested near Hatch last week after escaping from a detention center. Monday, Geronimo faced a judge in Las Cruces, and then was released. Dona Ana County officials say the judge did not receive the proper documents to hold him and let him go after a transport office put the file in the wrong place.

Full Story: Escaped Arkansas inmate arrested in New Mexico, then released

3. The low-pressure system that has been stalling to our west for the last several days will finally cross NM on Wednesday. This storm will provide plenty of lift for scattered to widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Full Story: Kristen's Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. The Espanola Public School District is now speaking out against the Rio Aribba County Sheriff who tased a special education student. According to The Albuquerque Journal, a district statement cites officials as being grateful for the presence of law enforcement, but condemn the tasing. Officials say the deputy was responding to a complaint about the student at Espanola Valley High School when the teen called the deputy a derogatory name and then tased him.

Full Story: School district condemns Rio Arriba County Sheriff who tased student

5. The USL Champion Western Leader New Mexico United will host the OKC tonight. There's been a whirlwind of activity around United with the exciting news of playing an MLS team Saturday and upcoming Friendly Game with Cardiff FC in July. Wednesday's promotion is "Pride on the Pitch" Game time is 7 p.m.

Full Story: Sports Desk: UNM pitcher Justin Slaten selected by Texas Rangers

Top Morning Stories