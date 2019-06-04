June 4 Morning Rush: Police look for person of interest in death of woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. Police are asking the public's help in finding the man they believe could be involved in the suspicious death of a woman he knew. Police say Anthony McCants is a person of interest in the death of Rachel Lanier. Police say Lanier was last seen leaving Farmington with McCants on May 20th. She was later found dead in a hotel room at Isleta Resort and Casino. Security video shows McCants leaving the room the next morning. Police are asking anyone who sees McCants to call them.

2. The American Civil Liberties Union says a transgender woman was neglected at the border before she died. 25 year-old Johana Medina Leon was detained at the Otero County Detention Center in Southern New Mexico where she complained of chest pain. She was later taken to a hospital where she died. An official cause of death has not been released. Now, the ACLU and other activist groups are calling on government officials to address health care at detention facilities.

3. The big area of low pressure that continues to hang west and (slowly) move through the Desert Southwest will continue to funnel in Gulf Moisture over the eastern half of the state. This moisture in combination with adequate instability will give way to another round of strong to severe storms over central, southern and eastern NM.

4. The Santa Fe School Board is set to vote Tuesday, on a resolution that asks school districts across the state to urge lawmakers to support an increase in the buying age of tobacco products to 21. That includes E-Cigarettes. The legislation is currently in the works.

5. An Albuquerque Police Service Aid is being praised this morning for going above and beyond and helping a blind man in an unexpected way. Abigail Jaramillo says she volunteered to take a call Sunday. The man called saying someone who was helping him set up his new phone, turned off an app he uses to assist him through the device. Jaramillo didn't hesitate, taking the call, then telling the man, "that's what we're here for, to help regardless of the scenario.

