June 3 Morning Rush: Family warns others about man who exposed himself

1. An Albuquerque family is warning others about a man they say exposed himself to their kids and say they have evidence. Police on Saturday, 54-year-old Kenneth Pierce was arrested for indecent exposure to young kids and trying to lure them into his backyard. The kids ages eight to 11 quickly notified their parents.Court documents reveal Pierce has been accused of doing this before, but due to insufficient evidence the charges were dismissed. The family is looking to move away.

Full Story: Video shows Albuquerque man exposing himself to kids, trying to lure them into backyard

2. APS is investigating a cyber stalking case that involves two of its teachers, this after two Eugene Field Elementary teachers said they were getting sexually suggestive texts coming from mysterious phone numbers. According to court documents, the texts started coming last year. Investigators issued a subpoena last month to try to get the app to hand over the information of the sender.

Full Story: APS investigating after teachers report getting harassing texts

3. Another day of active weather as the threat for strong to severe storms returns to parts of NM Monday afternoon. Areas within central and eastern NM should be on the lookout for large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado out of developing thunderstorms.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The Albuquerque City Council is preparing to vote on several proposals Monday night, including two controversial issues. One allowing voters to decide whether to create two new city council districts and on creating a ranked choice voting system, which could let voters rank candidates in order of preference on the original ballot. Supporters say this could avoid costly runoff elections.

Full Story: City Council to vote on several proposals

5. New Mexico could soon see two more familiar faces in the pros. The Major League Baseball draft begins Monday and two UNM players are hoping to hear their names called. Right-handed pitcher, Justin Slaten and Los Alamos product, Jared Mang are hoping to take their skills to the pros.

Full Story: 2 UNM baseball players eyeing spot in Major League Baseball

Top Morning Stories