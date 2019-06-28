June 28 Morning Rush: Suspect in slaying of mother, daughter in custody at MDC

1. The man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother is back in Albuquerque in custody. Police say Jesus Cartagena and Shanta Hanish had been broken up for several weeks when Shanta and her mother Laura, a longtime social worker for the Public Defender’s Office were found stabbed to death inside their Nob Hill home. They say Cartagena turned himself into El Paso police shortly after he was seen driving into Mexico in Shanta’s car.

2.APD and CYFD are testing anew way to handle child neglect and abuse calls. Both departments have been criticizeed for the responses to these types of cases in the past. Now, uniformed officers will be immediately sent to emergency priority one calls based on CYFD criteria. CYFD’s reporting center will also continue to provide child neglect and abuse reports to APD.

3.Another round of spotty to scattered storms is expected Friday afternoon, this time favoring western and central New Mexico. A few isolated storms may fire in the Eastern Plains, however, better storm coverage will be found further west.

4.In just a few days, the ABQ BioPark will say goodbye to plastics and they’re hoping you will too. For the entire month, the BioPark wil join in on a nationwide campaign aimed at helping the environment. It’s a plastic-free eco challenge that anyone can participate in. People are encouraged to bring their own utensils to restaurants and go without asking for a straw.

5.There’s still time to cast your vote for the United Soccer League’s midseason Most Valuable Player. New Mexico United’s Kevaugh Frater is one of the nominees. Voting runs through July 3. United plays the Real Monarchs Saturday at 8p.m.

Top Morning Stories