June 26 Morning Rush: Report lists Albuquerque as No. 1 for auto thefts

1.Albuquerque is again ranked number one in the country for auto theft. Those numbers are from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which weighs the results based on population. The report shows the number of car thefts has actually gone down in recent years. It states there were around 7,000 auto thefts in 2018, a 27% decrease from the year before. The bureau says police using bait cars have spurred the improvement.

2. A man accused of impersonating a federal agent at the southern border will soon be coming back to New Mexico. Forty-four-year-old James Benvie who is now charged is a member of the armed border group known as the Guardian Patriots. An Oklahoma federal judge ruled Benvie to be released to a halfway house until trial and he must stay at least 10-miles away from the border.

3. Afternoon temperatures will be close to seasonal averages in most locales with 70s, 80s, and 90s stretched statewide. Increasing Gulf moisture pulled in around an area of high pressure to our southeast will help fuel spotty to scattered storms in eastern New Mexico.

4. Starting in January, retailers and restaurants in Bernalillo County will have to ditch single-use containers and bags. That means taking leftovers home may be a challenge. Tuesday night, county commissioners approved the ordinance which will ban retailers and restaurants outside of the city from handing out single-use plastics and Styrofoam containers.

5. New Mexico United fans have another chance to get on board with the teams U.S. Open Cup journey, but you have to act now. Tickets for a charter flight to the quarterfinal match against Minnesota sold out within two hours. Now, United is holding a contest to give two lucky fans another way to catch the flight. All you have to do is upload a video explaining why you are the team’s biggest fan and what this trip means to you by Wednesday, June 26 at 11:59 MST.

Top Morning Stories