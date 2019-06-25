June 25th Morning Rush: Albuquerque parishioners gather to pray for Colorado bus victims

1.Seminarian Jason Marshall from an Albuquerque church was killed in a charter bus crash in Colorado Sunday. The 53-year-old was on his way home from a religious conference in Denver. Marshall was remembered at a mass Monday night at the University of New Mexico. The charter bus was driven by 36-year-old Anthony Padilla. Colorado Troopers say Padilla may have suffered a medical episode, which caused him to drive off the road. Padilla and Marshall died on scene.

2. The Albuquerque Police Department will continue getting help from New Mexico State Police even though the surge of officers is winding down in the metro area. Last month 50 State Police officers were deployed to crack down on crime in the city. Twenty-five of those officers are still left, but now APD says they will still help with auto theft and drug investigations. Meanwhile, the city is moving ahead with community policing initiatives.

3. A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s. High pressure continuing to build over the area will give way to warm, dry and sunny skies for most.

4. New Mexico veterans are getting the chance to take in the great outdoors on a free nine-day expedition. The ‘No Barriers Warriors Expedition’ is allowing brave men and women to get the chance and face their physical challenges head-on with other heroes going through the same thing. Local businesses like Raytheon are getting involved and footing the bill for ten of their own veteran employees to attend the program. Disabled veterans who want to take part in the nine-day expedition should apply online on by July 7.

5. The Isotopes are taking the mound Tuesday night as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico at Isotopes Park. Tuesday’s game is coming off a win for the team on the road in a five-game series. The Isotopes beat the Reno Aces Monday night 10 to 4. Now the team is looking to beat the Tacoma Rainiers. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

