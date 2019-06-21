June 21 Morning Rush: Suspect in custody following Albuquerque shooting, car chase

1. A convicted felon accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friends, is in jail. Police say Albert Sedillo had just been released from jail when he tracked down his ex-girlfriend at a house near Irving and Unser Thursday morning and opened fire. A man was hit in the hip, but at last update was said to recover. Following the shooting, police say Sedillo stole a car and drove to another vehicle, which officers believe he planted as a getaway car. Albuquerque Police later used a spike strip to stop Sedillo.

Full Story: Suspect in custody in connection to southwest Albuquerque shooting

2.The District Attorney’s office is deciding on whether to file charges against corrections officers at MDC. This comes after the death of 37-year-old Vicente Villela while in their custody. Villela was arrested that day on burglary charges in February. Officials say while officers were trying to move him to another cell, Villela put up a fight. Video shows one officer had his knee pushing down on his back as he began knee strikes into Villela’s side. Villela’s autopsy report shows he suffocated and his death was ruled a homicide. It also reports meth was found in his system.

Full Story: Video: MDC guards restrain inmate who died while in custody

3. A smoky start to the day as smoke from fires in Arizona and western New Mexico continue to get pulled in by upper level southwest winds. A large portion of the haze comes from smoke being dragged in from the Woodbury Fire burning just east of Phoenix. For those who are easily irritated by air pollution or suffer from respiratory illnesses, limit your time outdoors today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s will warm to the 80s, 90s and low 100s Friday afternoon — near to just above seasonal averages for this time of year.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4.The New Mexico Department of Transportation will roll out its new summer ENDWI campaign with a new ad on the dangers of drinking and driving. Calling the ad “Like Father, Like Son”, the department is focusing on generational behaviors. According to NMDOT, teens are at a greater risk of drinking and driving, compared to the rest of the population. The state will also kick off the 100 days and nights of summer, the campaign to conduct checkpoints during a hundred day period through summer.

Full Story: NMDOT to unveil new ENDWI campaign

5.A week of science, technology, engineering and math kicks off Saturday, June 22, with the New Mexico Science Fiesta. The week long event features more than 75 local businesses, educators, and community organizations filled with hands-on STEM activities and much more.

Full Story: New Mexico Science Fiesta starts Saturday, June 22

Top Morning Stories: