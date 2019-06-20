June 20 Morning Rush: Lapel video shows scene after DWI suspect crashed into officer

1. A judge has ruled against keeping a suspected drunk driver locked up until trial. Newly released video of the scene after police say Kyla Martinez rammed in the APD patrol car. The video shows Martinez lying on the ground pretending to be unconscious, According to reports, while being evaluated at the hospital, Martinez admitted to drinking and driving. She was arrested. Records show this was Martinez’s first DWI arrest.

Full Story: Lapel video shows moments after DWI suspect crashed into officer

2.Two Bernalillo police officers remain on administrative leave as State Police investigations say the man that was shot and killed by the officers, fired the first shots. Earlier in June, Bernalillo police officers Tom Carter and Daniel Guzman were called to an apartment for reports of gunshots. They confronted 28 year old Fabian Rivera, who police say fired shots at officers before going back into his apartment. They commanded him surrender,but when he came out and started shooting again, the officers opened fire.

Full Story: Two Bernalillo officers remain on leave following recent deadly officer-involved shooting

3.A hot day ahead with afternoon highs climbing well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. The heat will be the big story as storms look to stay out of the state. Winds will be breezy at times (15MPH) out of the southwest. Thursday will be a good day to hit the pool or head to the movie theater to beat the heat.



Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4.The city of Albuquerque is now taking a closer look at diving boards at city pools. Currently, three remain closed following a weekend accident. During the past weekend, the city says a man jumped off the diving board at Highland Pool, the board bounced and broke. The city is now replacing the low and high dive boards at Highland Pool, and one of the diving boards at Sandia Pool, after crews found a crack. The replacement boards will take a couple of weeks to install.

Full Story: Accident prompts replacement of three diving boards at city pools

5.Another big win for New Mexico United. For the second week in a row, United has taken the win over another pro soccer team in the US Open Tournament. Many fans in Albuquerque turned out to cheer on the team. The final score, United two and the Dallas FC one. The United how heads into quarter finals. They’ll play another MLS team, the Minnesota United FC. That game is slated for Friday, July 10th.

Full Story: NM United completes another “CUPSET” with 2-1 victory over Dallas FC on Wednesday

Top Morning Stories