June 19 Morning Rush: Albuquerque family causes trouble for neighborhood

1. A group of Albuquerque neighbors is working with the city, trying to figure out how to get a family kicked off their block. Neighbors have called police 22-times in the past three months on Cynthia Franco and her family. The Francos live on Los Tomases Road near Sixth and Mountain. Police say members of the family have caused two SWAT situations within a month. Police also say one, last month, was because Daniel Franco was allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting near Washington and Lomas. He remains in jail for that incident.

2. A teen who admitted to shooting out a semi-truck window with a B-B gun is in trouble, again, for a similiar situation. Police say 19-year-old Koby Garcia, and three other teens were speeding when they were pulled over by Rio Rancho Police last week. Police believe Garcia and his brother used a B-B gun to shoot at the man’s car, that’s when officers learned Garcia has been in trouble before. Garcia received a half year of probation after pleading guilty in January, to shooting out the window of a semi-truck. Garcia’s now facing four fourth-degree felony charges.

3. A quiet and warm start to the day with morning temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s – near to just above average for most locales. Dry westerly flow will give way to a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions (west/northwest 15-20mph). Isolated storms are possible in the far northeast, however, storms will be limited in coverage and intensity.

4. Only experienced river boaters should be on the Rio Grande, that’s the message from city officials this morning. Recent measurements show the water level in Albuquerque is twice as high as usual, and moving twice as fast. With the river so high, city leaders urge everyone to boat safe and smart. The rise has already forced Albuquerque Fire Rescue to handle a surge of water rescues in Recent weeks.

5. One ‘National Senior Games’ Athlete has a lot of people talking this morning, that’s because he’s a popular singer and T-V personality. Pat Boone is playing basketball in Albuquerque as part of the games. Boone was the second biggest charting artist in the 1950’s and 1960’s, and even hosted a variety show for three years. Currently, he’s competing on the harwood at 85-years-old. Boone’s team won both games Sunday.

