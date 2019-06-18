June 18th Morning Rush: APS Homeless Project director fired after audit reveals $4,000 missing

1. Albuquerque Public Schools is pursuing charges and restitution against one of its program directors. School officials say in May, employees with the Homeless Project came across $1,600 tucked away in a safe. APS says Director Anthony Fairley put the cash into the safe and never reported it. He has since been fired. An APS investigation found a total of $4,000 was missing. The Homeless Project helps more than 3,000 with school supplies, uniforms and tutoring help.

Full Story: Audit reveals $4,000 in missing cash from APS Title 1 Homeless Project

2. Lily Romero was the first person accused of driving drunk on an electric scooter in Albuquerque. Now, police lapel video shows how she acted the night officers arrested her for DWI. Police arrested Romero two weeks ago near Lomas and Second Street after they say she was going the wrong way down the road while driving an e-scooter. Romero told police she was coming from Marble Brewery where she had two beers. Police then had her perform field sobriety tests. Romero blew a .20, which is twice the legal limit. Romero was taken to jail.

Full Story: Video shows Albuquerque police arrest scooter-riding DWI suspect

3. Most of New Mexico will be warmer and drier Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine and warmer temps compared to Monday. The exception to that rule will be northern and northeastern New Mexico where lingering storms are still possible.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico veterans will now have more choices for health care. Those who are eligible for VA benefits can now receive treatment at community and urgent care facilities. The New Mexico VA says this is a benefit new to the area. Veterans will not have to go to a civilian doctor if they don’t want to. The VA says that its hospitals offer some same-day services.

Full Story: New Mexico veterans now able to go to urgent care facilities for treatment

5. An international rocket competition is taking place in New Mexico and for the first time, University of New Mexico students are part of it. The Spaceport America Cup is bringing more than 120 teams of college students from around the globe, to show off their rocket-building skills. A dozen students from UNM’s Lobo Launch Team will be among them, competing to send their rocket 10,000 feet in the air. The competition runs through Saturday.

Full Story: UNM students participating in this year’s Spaceport America Cup

Morning’s Top Stories