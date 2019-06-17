June 17 Morning Rush: Man accused of setting brother’s house on fire facing charges

1. The man who allegedly lit his brother’s house on fire, is waking up behind bars and facing charges. Investigators say 66-year old William Aragon intentionally Started a house on fire near Gibson and Louisiana Friday night. They say his brother co-owns the property. Aragon appeared in Metro Court over the weekend, where the state filed a motion for preventive detention. Police have not said why Aragon may have started the fire, but he is charged with arson.

Full Story: Man accused of setting brother’s house on fire

2. Biopark employees and visitors are saddened over the death of one of its penguins at the Albuquerque Biopark. Zoo officials will release more information about what happened. The news comes after 32 penguins arrived last month. Zoo staff members say one of them, named James, passed away on Thursday after they noticed he was losing weight and had lost his appetite. It is unclear if this will delay the opening of the new penguin exhibit.

Full Story: Families react to passing of BioPark penguin

3. Gulf moisture will help fuel scattered storms over northern, central and eastern NM Monday afternoon/evening. There is potential for storms to be strong to severe east of the Central Mountains — top threats: large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temps will be comfortable but a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect temps to top out in the 70s, 80s, and 90s statewide.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The Albuquerque City Council will consider approving changes to a controversial panhandling ordinance. It is sponsored by City Councilor Trudy Jones, and it outlaws soliciting donations from sidewalks, medians, and off-ramps. It was approved in 2017, but has yet to be enforced, pending a lawsuit. City Councilor Jones is making some changes, saying no one can occupy a spot within six feet of a travel lane.

Full Story: Councilors to take up panhandling ordinance at Monday’s meeting

5. New Mexico is making big waves in the the Senior Games. Phillip Djang from Las Cruces took first place in the hundred yard dash backstroke race at the West Mesa Aquatic Center. The seven-time Senior Games participant says he’s racing for his mother who battling Alzheimer’s. At last check, Florida is leading the medal count with 30, But New Mexico is in third with 24.

Full Story: Day three of Senior Games makes waves

Top Morning Stories