June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video

1. The motorcyclist who police say vandalized a rainbow crosswalk in Nob Hill last week is speaking out. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Morgan took to Facebook Thursday night to make a public apology that has been viewed more than 11,000 times. Morgan says he was upset over the mayor spending $30,000 on the crosswalk. Morgan, who is now facing two felony charges, says he’s looking to volunteer with an LGBTQ organization and wants to pay the $1,700 he says he caused in damages.

2. New details are emerging on the Utah veterinarian shot and killed by an off duty FBI agent at an Albuquerque brewery. Cody Wrathall was shot and killed over the weekend at Nexus Brewery. In June 2018, documents from a Utah agency show Wrathall was treated after blacking out while on drugs. This put him at risk of losing his veterinary license. Wrathall said the drugs were to help him with depression and anxiety. The FBI has yet to say why Wrathall was in New Mexico or what led up to the shooting.

3. A mostly sunner and hot finish to the work week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, 90s, and low 100s across New Mexico. Breezy to windy conditions will get going out of the west/southwest with sustained speeds between 10-20 miles per hour.

4. The parents of a 12-year-old girl hit and killed in a school crosswalk make a plea to Albuquerque city councilors to make city roads safer. Eliza Almuina was killed in March 2018 after a driver didn’t see the girl in a crosswalk outside Cleveland Middle School. Her parents are asking city councilors to consider pedestrian and bike improvements for future road projects. The ordinance could go to a full council vote this month. If passed, the city’s new rules would likely go into effect next year.

5. Nearly 14,000 athletes are in Albuquerque for the start to the 2019 National Senior Games. The mayor says that’s the largest number in the game’s history which means good business for the city. The athletes will compete in sports like bowling, swimming, and pickleball at different venues all over central New Mexico. The mayor says in addition to the thousands of athletes in town, the city estimates another 25,000 people will be in town to cheer them on.

Top Morning Stories