June 13 Morning Rush: Police investigate fatal shooting at Albuquerque grocery store

1. APD is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an Albuquerque grocery store. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Albertsons near Lomas and Juan Tabo. Police say a woman was being held inside the store for allegedly attempting to steal. They say a man then rammed the front doors of the store with his car. Police believe that man was trying to help her escape. Investigators say an armed security guard then fired shots at the driver. The security guard was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

2.APD is still waiting for toxicology reports on the driver involved in a deadly accident on Memorial Day weekend. The public is now seeing vieo moments after a deadly crash, killing an Albuquerque couple. Police say the Uber driver carrying passengers Robbi Gallegos and Kristina Martinez was trying to make a left turn onto Pan American Freeway near Alameda when the driver of a Kia Sedan hit him. The Kia driver was unable to perform a DWI test. He has yet to be charged.

3.A warm to hot day is on tap with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s, and 90s across New Mexico. Increasing moisture coming in off the Gulf will fuel spotty to scattered showers and storms over central and eastern NM.

4.Fire Chief Paul Dow and Mayor Tim Keller will visit the site of a fire in the Sandia foothills. The 53-acre fire broke out truesday near the Elena Gallegos Open Space and at last update was 50% contained. No homes are threatened, but people are still being asked to avoid the area. The visit will be a chance to assess conditions as fire season approaches.

5.It’s time for New Mexico United to celebrate after a historic win beating the Colorado Rapids in the U.S. Open Cup. The game went into penalty kicks with the Rapids missing two of theirs and United making all of their own, taking the win 4 to 2. The team of course had a strong following of fans on hand for the game. They now move onto the round of 16 of this year’s U.S. Open Cup

Top Morning Stories