June 12 Morning Rush: Crews monitor hot spots after Albuquerque Foothills fire burns 25 acres

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 1. Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out near Tramway and Academy. What caused the fire was not immediately known. Officials say the fire broke out just before 6 pm, June 11 and had burned 25 acres. City, County and Federal crews had been working round the clock to battle the flames. There were no reports of any injuries or damaged homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2. The Albuquerque Police have arrested the motorcyclist, accused of vandalizing Nob Hill’s rainbow crosswalk. According to police, 31-year-old Anthony Morgan who is charged with destruction of property, causing $1,700 in damage. Video showed motorcyclists taking turns, burning rubber over the new crosswalk near Central and Morningside. The $30,000 crosswalk is dedicated to LGBTQ inclusiveness.

3. A windy start to the day in the ABQ-metro as an overnight cold front continues to squeeze through the canyons. Winds will lighten up through the day, giving way to a nice, mostly sunny afternoon. Temps will be slightly cooler behind the front (central and eastern NM) but warmer out west. Spotty storms are possible within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.

4. An artist is searching for his life’s work after a thief in Nob Hill, took off with it. Last Friday, Roberto Salas was hosting a show at Remarque Gallery on Central and Carlisle. Salas says he noticed his keys were missing when the show wrapped. Video showed a woman carrying the keys, before taking off in Sala’s Honda Pilot, full of his painting and sculptures. The value of his artwork is about $60,000.

5. A big night is expected for the New Mexico United Wednesday night. The United are set to take on the Colorado Rapids in Denver for the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup. It will be the first time a New Mexico Team, in any sport, will play a major league professional team in a title game. More than 50 United Fan have organized a bus trip to the cup. The team expects thousands of United Fans to be there. The match will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

Morning’s Top stories